Major Peak District route closed after Derbyshire lorry crash causes travel disruption
Derbyshire Police are warning drivers that the A628 Woodhead Pass stretch is closed in both directions following a collision between a lorry and a wall.
A spokesperson added: “Please avoid the area and use alternative routes to allow emergency services to respond to the incident.”
The incident occurred at around 1am this morning, but National Highways say they are not expecting the incident to clear before lunchtime today (April 1)
National Highways tweeted an update to say: “Due to a collision involving a lorry. The road will be closed through the morning peak travel period due to a complex recovery operation being required.”
