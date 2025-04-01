Major Peak District route closed after Derbyshire lorry crash causes travel disruption

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 1st Apr 2025, 07:36 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 07:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A lorry crash on the Woodhead Pass in the Peak District is causing major traffic disruption this morning.

Derbyshire Police are warning drivers that the A628 Woodhead Pass stretch is closed in both directions following a collision between a lorry and a wall.

A spokesperson added: “Please avoid the area and use alternative routes to allow emergency services to respond to the incident.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident occurred at around 1am this morning, but National Highways say they are not expecting the incident to clear before lunchtime to​day (April 1)

Derbyshire police say the Woodhead Pass has been closed after an accident in the early hoursDerbyshire police say the Woodhead Pass has been closed after an accident in the early hours
Derbyshire police say the Woodhead Pass has been closed after an accident in the early hours

National Highways tweeted an update to say: “Due to a collision involving a lorry. The road will be closed through the morning peak travel period due to a complex recovery operation being required.”

Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice