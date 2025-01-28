A car has flipped on the Tinsley viaduct after a crash. | National Highways

There are queues and delays on the M1 after a terrifying crash on the Tinsley viaduct.

Photos of the incident show a silver car on its roof close to the edge of the viaduct.

One wheel of the flipped car hangs over the outer barrier, which prevents cars from coming off the bridge.

It has been reported by National Highways that there are no serious injuries as a result of the accident, which happened at around 11am today.

The photo shows the vehicle surrounded by emergency vehicles including the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police.

National Highways said traffic had been stopped as a result of the crash, but one lane has since been reopened and held traffic has been released.

It is reported there is three miles of congestion, lasting approximately 30 minutes.