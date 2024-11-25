Injured walker brought to safety by mountain rescue team after fall at popular Peak District beauty spot
Shortly after 5.00pm on Friday, November 23, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker. A team spokesperson said: “As Storm Bert continued to pass over the Peak District, we were called out to a fallen walker part way up Grindsbrook Clough.
“A passing party had come across the casualty, who had fallen whilst crossing a swollen stream, and put in the call in for help.
“Team members deployed from the village to find the casualty in the location given and treated them for both their injuries and the cold/wet from immersion in the stream. The casualty was then stretchered down to the village to a waiting ambulance.”
To request assistance from a mountain rescue team, dial 999, ask for police and then mountain rescue. The EMRT is staffed entirely by volunteers, and you can donate to support their work here.
