Injured walker brought to safety by mountain rescue team after fall at popular Peak District beauty spot

A walker who was left injured after a fall was rescued from a Peak District beauty spot popular with hikers – before being transported to hospital.

Shortly after 5.00pm on Friday, November 23, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker. A team spokesperson said: “As Storm Bert continued to pass over the Peak District, we were called out to a fallen walker part way up Grindsbrook Clough.

“A passing party had come across the casualty, who had fallen whilst crossing a swollen stream, and put in the call in for help.

“Team members deployed from the village to find the casualty in the location given and treated them for both their injuries and the cold/wet from immersion in the stream. The casualty was then stretchered down to the village to a waiting ambulance.”

The injured walker was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Edale MRT

To request assistance from a mountain rescue team, dial 999, ask for police and then mountain rescue. The EMRT is staffed entirely by volunteers, and you can donate to support their work here.