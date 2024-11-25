Injured walker brought to safety by mountain rescue team after fall at popular Peak District beauty spot

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 09:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A walker who was left injured after a fall was rescued from a Peak District beauty spot popular with hikers – before being transported to hospital.

Shortly after 5.00pm on Friday, November 23, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker. A team spokesperson said: “As Storm Bert continued to pass over the Peak District, we were called out to a fallen walker part way up Grindsbrook Clough.

“A passing party had come across the casualty, who had fallen whilst crossing a swollen stream, and put in the call in for help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Team members deployed from the village to find the casualty in the location given and treated them for both their injuries and the cold/wet from immersion in the stream. The casualty was then stretchered down to the village to a waiting ambulance.”

The injured walker was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Edale MRTThe injured walker was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Edale MRT
The injured walker was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Edale MRT

READ THIS: Flood alerts issued for Derbyshire rivers as levels rise after rainfall and snowmelt

To request assistance from a mountain rescue team, dial 999, ask for police and then mountain rescue. The EMRT is staffed entirely by volunteers, and you can donate to support their work here.

Related topics:Peak DistrictFlood alertsDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice