Flood alerts have been issued for a number of rivers across Derbyshire, as water levels rise following heavy rainfall and snowmelt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A flood alert – which means that flooding is possible – is in place on the lower Derwent in Derbyshire, including Darley Dale, Matlock, Cromford and Belper.

There is a also a flood alert for the River Wye in Derbyshire, where the areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Ashford and Bakewell areas, and the A6 at Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The River Amber is also under flood alert, including Ambergate, South Wingfield and Ridgeway, where areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads along the River Amber around Ambergate.

Flood alerts have been issued for a number of rivers in Derbyshire

The alert adds: “We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff have been patrolling watercourses in the area. Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid contact with flood water.”

A flood alert issued for the river Erewash at Pinxton and Jacksdale yesterday has now been removed