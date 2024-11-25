Flood alerts issued for Derbyshire rivers as levels rise after rainfall and snowmelt
A flood alert – which means that flooding is possible – is in place on the lower Derwent in Derbyshire, including Darley Dale, Matlock, Cromford and Belper.
There is a also a flood alert for the River Wye in Derbyshire, where the areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Ashford and Bakewell areas, and the A6 at Buxton.
The River Amber is also under flood alert, including Ambergate, South Wingfield and Ridgeway, where areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads along the River Amber around Ambergate.
The alert adds: “We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff have been patrolling watercourses in the area. Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid contact with flood water.”
A flood alert issued for the river Erewash at Pinxton and Jacksdale yesterday has now been removed
