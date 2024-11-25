Heavily pregnant woman rescued after getting trapped in Peak District snow drift

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 12:26 BST

A heavily pregnant woman and her partner were rescued after getting stuck in a snow drift while driving through the Peak District.

Shortly after 2.00pm on Friday, November 22, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports that a heavily pregnant woman and her partner had gotten stuck in snow near Castleton.

A team spokesperson said: “After talking with the lady and reassuring her that we are on our way to help, local team members made their way to their location on the moors above Castleton.

“We decided to take the lady down to our base in a team Landrover for welfare reasons, while other team members, along with the ladies partner, dealt with digging out their car from a snow drift.

Mountain rescue volunteers were on hand to bring the woman to safety and help her partner retrieve their car. Credit: Edale MRTMountain rescue volunteers were on hand to bring the woman to safety and help her partner retrieve their car. Credit: Edale MRT
Mountain rescue volunteers were on hand to bring the woman to safety and help her partner retrieve their car. Credit: Edale MRT

“After a fair bit of grunting, we managed to free the Mini Cooper from the snow drift. In the company of a team member, the lady’s partner was able to drive the safer way around to our base to be reunited with his partner.

“We wish the lady all the best and no doubt they will be telling the story of their predicament for some time to come.”

