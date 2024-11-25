Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper, Ripley, Matlock, Ilkeston and Derby
Lianne Norman, 46, of Mercaston Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £60 fine.
Cory Walters, 22, of Park House Road, Lower Pilsley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £475 fine and £60 court costs.
Anthony James, 45, of St Augustine's Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.
David May, 33, of Henshaw Gardens, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 fine and £300 costs.
Liam Kearley-Connolly, 29, of Station Approach, Duffield, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £120 fine and £60 court costs.
Alex Law, 35, of Highfield, Ashford in the Water, Bakewell: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Ashley Burke, 31, of Peveril Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 22 weeks.
Lee Ginger, 42, of Highfield Road, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Warren Medcroft, 37, of Hope Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Handed 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Gere Heenan, 21, of Flaxpiece Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine and £272 court costs.
Clive Hutchinson, 62, of Collage Avenue, Staveley: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £650 court costs.
Jordan Rowley, 22, Kingsclere Walk, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 100 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Annette Clarke, 51, and Alan Coker, of Madeley Street, Derby: Guilty of allowing dog faeces to accumulate while subject of a community protection notice. Handed £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £350 court costs.
Rochelle Hewit, of Stockbrook Street, Derby: Guilty of begging while subject of a community protection notice. Handed £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £165 court costs.
Richard Clark, 55, of Litton Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 58 weeks.
Lee Sharratt, 44, of Alleyne Close, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20 hours of unpaid work.
Ahmed Mubarak, 33, of Midland Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days.
Zayyan Ali, 21, of Middleton Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed three-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.
Josh Marcer, 27, of Farm Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.
Donna McCausland, 34, of Violet Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.
Nicholas Ryan, 43, of The Maltings, Back Sitwell Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £60 court costs.
Louise Broadbent, 40, of Woodland Avenue, Borrowash: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Shaun Woolley, 40, of Oldbury Close, Oakwood, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £730 fine and £60 costs.
Mohammed Malik, 35, of Oak Way, Normanton, Derby: Guilty of driving with a non-compliant registration mark and without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £461 fine, £184 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Jan Fabian, 30, of Hawthorn Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Shaun Trueman, 36, of Copes Way, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £400 fine and £160 victim surcharge.
Christopher James, 45, of Cockayne Street North, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £325 court costs.