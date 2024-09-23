Flood alerts in place on 30 rivers in Derbyshire as Met Office issue amber weather warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Environment agency has issued 30 separate flood alerts for rivers across Derbyshire as an amber weather warning comes into force with more heavy rain expected.

The alerts, which mean that flooding is possible, include the River Erewash at the Pinxton Wharf access road, Langley Mill, Ilkeston, Stapleford, and the recreation area at Sandiacre, as well as the River Derwent at Darley Dale, Matlock and Belper.

Other rivers affected inclue the River Dove, River Amber and River Wye, along with a number of smaller trubutaries.

The Enviornment Agency says further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hour and they expect river levels to remain high until Tuesday.

The alert adds: “Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

For the latest visit the Government’s flood alert website