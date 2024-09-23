Flood alerts in place on 30 rivers in Derbyshire as Met Office issue amber weather warning

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 07:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Environment agency has issued 30 separate flood alerts for rivers across Derbyshire as an amber weather warning comes into force with more heavy rain expected.

The alerts, which mean that flooding is possible, include the River Erewash at the Pinxton Wharf access road, Langley Mill, Ilkeston, Stapleford, and the recreation area at Sandiacre, as well as the River Derwent at Darley Dale, Matlock and Belper.

Read More
Derbyshire on flood alert as Met Office issues amber weather warning

Other rivers affected inclue the River Dove, River Amber and River Wye, along with a number of smaller trubutaries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
There are flood alert in place on 30 Rivers in DerbyshireThere are flood alert in place on 30 Rivers in Derbyshire
There are flood alert in place on 30 Rivers in Derbyshire

The Enviornment Agency says further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hour and they expect river levels to remain high until Tuesday.

The alert adds: “Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

For the latest visit the Government’s flood alert website

Related topics:Flood alertsDerbyshireEnvironment AgencyMet OfficeMatlockBelperDarley Dale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.