The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Derbyshire today, meaning yet more heavy rain is expected to produce flooding and travel disruption.

The warning, which runs from 5am today until 9pm this evening, is due to an area of heavy rain across central and southern England during the early of hours of Monday, edging north and west and then becoming slow-moving.

Forecasters says not all areas where the amber warning is in place will be equally affected, but it seems likely that some areas will see 60-80 mm and a few places may receive 100-120mm or more. This is likely to result in travel disruption and some flooding.

The warning states that:

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Homes and businesses may be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

A possibility that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely

Their advice is to avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous road conditions. If you must travel, ensure you watch for possible danger and drive cautiously.

It is not safe to drive, walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep-water call 999, and wait for help.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities