Fire service issues update on blaze that broke out at shop in Derbyshire town centre

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 16:43 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 16:44 BST
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have provided an update on a blaze that saw crews deployed to a town centre shop this afternoon.

Firefighters from Buxton and Chapel-en-le-Frith were called to attend a fire in the ground floor of a commercial property on Spring Gardens, Buxton at 2.42pm today.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building to extinguish the fire.

“Firefighters left the scene, handing the premises back to the owners at 4.12pm.”

