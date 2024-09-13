Fire crews rescue man from burning flat in Derbyshire town – as joint investigation into blaze begins with police

Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze in a Derbyshire town – rescuing a man from a burning flat.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a flat fire on Bank Street, Long Eaton – shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday, September 12).

A fire service spokesperson said: “On entering the property, firefighters rescued one male and handed him into the care of paramedics at the scene. One further occupant, a female, had self evacuated prior to the arrival of fire crews.

“A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire is due to commence today (Friday, September 13).”

Crews from Long Eaton and Ascot Drive attended, with the latter deploying an Aerial Ladder Platform. Nottinghamshire's Highfields and Stapleford stations also sent firefighters to the scene.