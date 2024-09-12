A Chesterfield pub has been sold after being placed on the market – with Lidl responding to claims that they had purchased the venue.

The Red Lion, located on Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor, was placed up for sale earlier this year – with Fleurets marketing the property.

The venue has now been sold subject to contract, and was described by the estate agents as an “attractive stone-built” pub – with a fenced patio seating area for 40 people and 16 parking spaces at the rear of the property.

Fleurets’ listing said that a significant amount of the pub’s trade comes from fans heading to matches at Chesterfield FC and Chesterfield Panthers.

The Red Lion has been sold - with Lidl confirming that they have not purchased the pub.

The estate agents added that the pub could be converted, subject to planning, to allow the building to be utilised for another purpose. They said these might include a takeaway, restaurant, professional services or specialist retail.

Rumours circulating online had suggested that Lidl had purchased the pub, which sits next to the site of Lidl’s Sheffield Road store.

The Derbyshire Times approached Lidl for comment – with the company confirming today that they had not bought the Red Lion.