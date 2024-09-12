Teresa Lambarelli’s on Chatsworth Road has been taken on by new owners – with the restaurant being rebranded as La Dolce Vita Lambarelli’s.
The Derbyshire Times were invited for a look around the restaurant – and these 17 photos show customers what they can expect from the eatery.
1. New owners
La Dolce Vita Lambarelli’s will remain a family run restaurant - Giulia Tufa, Marina Petroiu, Nicusor Tufa and Mattia Tufa all involved with the business. Giulia is the business director, Nicusor is head chef and Marina is the restaurant manager - and the trio are all pictured here. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Previous owner retired
Giulia said: “The restaurant was previously owned by Teresa Lambarelli - she has retired now and we’ve taken over.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Family venture
Giulia said: “It’s a family business. My dad is the head chef - he’s taking over his own business for the first time. He’s worked in kitchens for 20 years - he previously worked in Italy until we moved nearly seven years ago. He was also the head chef at Lombardi’s. My mum is also the manager.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Great response from customers
Giulia said: “The restaurant opened last week and it has gone very well, especially the mornings - they’ve been very busy. On Saturday, we had takeaways and everything was booked - that went really well.” Photo: Brian Eyre
