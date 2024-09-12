We visited popular Chesterfield restaurant after relaunch under new owners – and these 17 photos offer glimpse inside following revamp

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 10:44 BST
These pictures offer a first look inside a popular Chesterfield restaurant – that has a new family at the helm.

Teresa Lambarelli’s on Chatsworth Road has been taken on by new owners – with the restaurant being rebranded as La Dolce Vita Lambarelli’s.

READ THIS: Derbyshire pub set to open its doors next week after closing for £310,000 refurbishment – with new team promising “great food” and “excellent beer”

The Derbyshire Times were invited for a look around the restaurant – and these 17 photos show customers what they can expect from the eatery.

La Dolce Vita Lambarelli’s will remain a family run restaurant - Giulia Tufa, Marina Petroiu, Nicusor Tufa and Mattia Tufa all involved with the business. Giulia is the business director, Nicusor is head chef and Marina is the restaurant manager - and the trio are all pictured here.

1. New owners

La Dolce Vita Lambarelli’s will remain a family run restaurant - Giulia Tufa, Marina Petroiu, Nicusor Tufa and Mattia Tufa all involved with the business. Giulia is the business director, Nicusor is head chef and Marina is the restaurant manager - and the trio are all pictured here. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Giulia said: “The restaurant was previously owned by Teresa Lambarelli - she has retired now and we’ve taken over.”

2. Previous owner retired

Giulia said: “The restaurant was previously owned by Teresa Lambarelli - she has retired now and we’ve taken over.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Giulia said: “It’s a family business. My dad is the head chef - he’s taking over his own business for the first time. He’s worked in kitchens for 20 years - he previously worked in Italy until we moved nearly seven years ago. He was also the head chef at Lombardi’s. My mum is also the manager.”

3. Family venture

Giulia said: “It’s a family business. My dad is the head chef - he’s taking over his own business for the first time. He’s worked in kitchens for 20 years - he previously worked in Italy until we moved nearly seven years ago. He was also the head chef at Lombardi’s. My mum is also the manager.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Giulia said: “The restaurant opened last week and it has gone very well, especially the mornings - they’ve been very busy. On Saturday, we had takeaways and everything was booked - that went really well.”

4. Great response from customers

Giulia said: “The restaurant opened last week and it has gone very well, especially the mornings - they’ve been very busy. On Saturday, we had takeaways and everything was booked - that went really well.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireDerbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice