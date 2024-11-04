Fire crews called to blaze at property in Chesterfield – with flames spreading from mobility scooter to the rest of the building

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 14:32 BST
A blaze broke out at a property in Chesterfield after flames spread from a mobility scooter to the rest of the building – with fire crews deployed to tackle the incident.

At 2.16am on Sunday, November 3, firefighters from Chesterfield and Staveley were called to a fire at a bungalow on Blandford Drive in Newbold.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a fire involving a mobility scooter which had spread to the property. One occupant was out of the property prior to the arrival of crews.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. An investigation recorded the cause of the fire as undetermined.”

