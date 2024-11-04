Police seize thousands of illegal cigarettes and multiple vapes after inspection of Derbyshire business
Officers from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team, along with trading standards, inspected a premises on High Street in Clay Cross.
A team spokesperson said: “Multiple illegal items have been seized, including over 1,000 cigarettes, hundreds of grams of rolling tobacco and multiple vapes – totalling nearly £1,700 worth of goods.
READ THIS: Biker crashes into car after attempting to flee from police near Derbyshire town – running from scene and leaving injured passenger behind
“Thank you to officers from Wingerworth and Bolsover who came to assist.”