Police seize thousands of illegal cigarettes and multiple vapes after inspection of Derbyshire business

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 11:16 BST
Police have inspected a business in a Derbyshire town – uncovering almost £1,700 worth of illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vapes.

Officers from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team, along with trading standards, inspected a premises on High Street in Clay Cross.

A team spokesperson said: “Multiple illegal items have been seized, including over 1,000 cigarettes, hundreds of grams of rolling tobacco and multiple vapes – totalling nearly £1,700 worth of goods.

“Thank you to officers from Wingerworth and Bolsover who came to assist.”

