A biker who was fleeing from police at speed crashed into a moving car near a Derbyshire town – before leaving their injured passenger behind as they attempted to run from the scene.

On Saturday, November 2, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted three individuals on motorbikes acting suspiciously in the Matlock Bath area.

A team spokesperson said: “After a quick turn around, only one of the bikers stopped for officers, and the rest quickly escalated the situation by making off at high speeds and refusing to stop. Due to the high risk posed by the riders, officers did not pursue due to the danger to the public and the riders themselves.

“After a short while, reports came through that the same biker with a passenger had had lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the side of a moving vehicle after breaching a red light. The driver fled, leaving their passenger injured on the floor alone until officers caught up to administer first aid.

“Officers that weren't taking care of the injured passenger pursued on foot and swiftly apprehended the driver and discovered a quantity of illegal drugs on their person. A second driver was later stopped with minor licensing issues.

“We want to remind everyone that the team is dedicated to combating drug-related crime in our community. This incident showcases the importance of vigilance and teamwork in ensuring public safety. Thank you to our officers, including those from the Amber Valley Local Policing Unit for their quick action and dedication, and thank you to all members of the public who work alongside us to help keep our community safe.”