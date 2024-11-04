Police make two arrests after raid uncovers 70 bags of drugs at business in Chesterfield

A pair were arrested after a police search at a Chesterfield business – during which officers discovered 70 bags of drugs.

On Wednesday, October 30, officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team attended a premises on Sheffield Road in Chesterfield. They were helping Trading Standards as they searched for illegal tobacco at the business.

A team spokesperson said: “Overall we seized 3,160 cigarettes and 2.15kg of hand rolling tobacco, which had a street value of £3,473.

“Whilst searching for Tobacco we also came across 70 bags of cannabis, which resulted in two people being arrested. Overall, a good result for both the police and Trading Standards.”