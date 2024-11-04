Police make two arrests after raid uncovers 70 bags of drugs at business in Chesterfield

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 09:46 BST
A pair were arrested after a police search at a Chesterfield business – during which officers discovered 70 bags of drugs.

On Wednesday, October 30, officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team attended a premises on Sheffield Road in Chesterfield. They were helping Trading Standards as they searched for illegal tobacco at the business.

Most Popular

A team spokesperson said: “Overall we seized 3,160 cigarettes and 2.15kg of hand rolling tobacco, which had a street value of £3,473.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police appeal after sex assault on teenage girl at Derbyshire music festival

“Whilst searching for Tobacco we also came across 70 bags of cannabis, which resulted in two people being arrested. Overall, a good result for both the police and Trading Standards.”

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice