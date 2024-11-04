Police appeal after sex assault on teenage girl at Derbyshire music festival

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to try and identify a man after a report of a girl being sexually assaulted at the Y Not festival earlier this year.

The incident occurred on Friday 2 August in front of a red double decker bus selling fudge near the main stage during The Kooks set between 8.30pm and 10pm.

The incident saw a teenage girl sexually assaulted by a man who was described as having a Liverpudlian accent and was more than 6ft tall. He had dark hair, which was short on the sides but fluffy on top, a short beard, and tattoos all over his body, hands, arms, and neck – including a distinctive angel tattoo on his shoulder area. He was wearing a pair of colourful patterned shorts, a t-shirt and black Nike shoes.

Officers also remain keen to speak to a woman who spoke with the victim at the time of the incident and helped lead her away from the area but then left without leaving her details. Officers urgently need to speak with her as a potential witness to the incident.

The woman is described as being in her 40s with a Derbyshire or Nottinghamshire accent. She had shoulder length dark hair with a fringe and was wearing circular sunglasses and a black blouse/dress that reached to her lower thighs.

If you are the female described, recognise the description of her, or have any information about the incident that can assist officers, you can contcat Derbyshire, quoting reference 24*459990 by using the online contact form or by calling on 101