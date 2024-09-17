Everything we know about fire that broke out along busy Chesterfield street – which saw three people treated for smoke inhalation

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 16:29 GMT
Here is everything we know about the blaze at a business in Chesterfield today – after which three people received treatment for smoke inhalation.

Shortly after 8.00am this morning, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) and Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fire at a business on Newbold Road.

Crews from Chesterfield, Matlock, Staveley and Clay Cross were deployed to tackle the blaze – with residents being warned to keep their windows and doors closed.

This afternoon, a DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters remain on scene dampening down following the fire. Three people have been treated for smoke inhalation.”

An aerial ladder platform was deployed as part of DFRS’ response to the blaze.

1. Firefighters at the scene

An aerial ladder platform was deployed as part of DFRS’ response to the blaze. Photo: DFRS

Crews from across Derbyshire responded to the incident.

2. Significant emergency service response

Crews from across Derbyshire responded to the incident. Photo: DFRS

Drivers were left unable to access a section of Newbold Road.

3. Impact on motorists

Drivers were left unable to access a section of Newbold Road. Photo: Brian Eyre

