Shortly after 8.00am this morning, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) and Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fire at a business on Newbold Road.
Crews from Chesterfield, Matlock, Staveley and Clay Cross were deployed to tackle the blaze – with residents being warned to keep their windows and doors closed.
This afternoon, a DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters remain on scene dampening down following the fire. Three people have been treated for smoke inhalation.”
