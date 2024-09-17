Shortly after 8.00am this morning, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) and Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fire at a business on Newbold Road.

Crews from Chesterfield, Matlock, Staveley and Clay Cross were deployed to tackle the blaze – with residents being warned to keep their windows and doors closed.

This afternoon, a DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters remain on scene dampening down following the fire. Three people have been treated for smoke inhalation.”

