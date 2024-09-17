Peak District photographer captures mysterious 'flying angel' forming in Derbyshire skies near Chesterfield
Villager Jim snapped the stunning scene at sunrise this morning (Tue) while driving along Beeley Moor near Chesterfield at around 6.45am.
He said he noticed a cloudy shape forming in the skies which reminded him of Rio de Janeiro's famous Christ the Redeemer statue. Jim, of Foolow, quickly got out his camera to capture the 'magical' moment but says he's still unsure exactly how the illusion was created.
He said: "I was just driving along Beeley Moor this morning which gives beautiful views over Chesterfield when I saw what I thought was smoke rising from a chimney.
"It formed this amazing flying angel shape which reminded me of Christ the Redeemer and it was like it was looking down over the countryside. I jumped out of my car and snapped away as it continued to form this mysterious angel-like shape.
"I'm still not exactly sure what it was, whether it was the mist and cloud forming or whether it was the smoke from a chimney somewhere. It could even be a bit of both as it was a misty morning. Whatever it was, I thought it looked pretty beautiful."
