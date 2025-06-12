Drone footage shows extent of suspected Derbyshire gas explosion

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 12th Jun 2025, 07:42 BST

Drone footage has revealed the extent of the damage caused after an explosion at a terraced Derbyshire property, as some neighbouring residents are allowed to return home.

Emergency services are starting to scale back their response to the possible gas explosion on Eden Street, Alvaston, however they will remain on scene over the following days.

Firefighters and emergency responders first attended the incident following a 999 call at 7.24pm on Tuesday 10 June.

One terraced property was significantly damaged during the explosion and several other properties were impacted.

Aerial view of the suspected gas explosion on Eden Street.placeholder image
Aerial view of the suspected gas explosion on Eden Street.

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. One dog was also rescued by urban search and rescue teams and was handed into the care of a veterinary team.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident and is working in partnership with emergency services.

Eden Street will remain closed today and is expected to remain closed for some time.

A fence has been erected around the properties most impacted by the incident.

Arrangements are currently being made to allow residents outside of this fenced area back into their properties. However, there may be some temporary disruption to power supply.

Anyone with any ongoing concerns with their gas supply should contact the Cadent Customer Liaison team on 07977 597976. Any issues with electricity supply should be directed to the onsite engineers.

Any residents who need social care support should call the Derby City Careline number on 01332 956606.

