Derbyshire traffic and travel: Major road closed as vehicle crashes off carriageway

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 12th Jun 2025, 07:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays after a vehicle crashed off the carriageway, closing both lanes.

National Highways is reporting that the A50 eastbound is closed following the incident between the junctions with the A515 Sudbury West and the A515 Sudbury

The event is not expected to clear before10:45am this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is also congestion on the A52 Brian Clough Way at Derby, inbound at Eastgate / Nottingham Road (Pentagon Island). Travel time is ten minutes.

Drivers are also warned of extra traffic on the roads around Castle Donington, with delays expected due to the Download Festival at Donington Park.

Related topics:DerbyshireDriversNational HighwaysDerby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice