Derbyshire traffic and travel: Major road closed as vehicle crashes off carriageway

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays after a vehicle crashed off the carriageway, closing both lanes.

National Highways is reporting that the A50 eastbound is closed following the incident between the junctions with the A515 Sudbury West and the A515 Sudbury

The event is not expected to clear before10:45am this morning.

There is also congestion on the A52 Brian Clough Way at Derby, inbound at Eastgate / Nottingham Road (Pentagon Island). Travel time is ten minutes.

Drivers are also warned of extra traffic on the roads around Castle Donington, with delays expected due to the Download Festival at Donington Park.