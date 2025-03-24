Derbyshire police hit out as drivers ignore road closure during emergency incident

Derbyshire police have hit out at drivers who ignored road closure signs after they stopped traffic to deal with an emergency incident

Police closed off High street at the junction of King Street, in Alfreton, on Saturday lunchtime to allow Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to respond to an incident.

A force spokesperson said that despite signs warning drivers about the road closure, some motorists ignored them and still tried to get through, leading to delays.

They asked drivers to respect road closure signs in place and find alternative routes whilst emergency services respond to any incident.

