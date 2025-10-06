Drivers under 25 are four times more likely to be seriously injured or killed in a crash, according to a new series of television’s Traffic Cops which follows Derbyshire Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An horrific crash in which an 18-year-old smashed into a tree near Chesterfield is featured in the opening episode. With the car a twisted wreck and the teenager trapped inside, clinging to life, fire crew and paramedics try desperately to save him as police piece together what went so horribly wrong.

Young and dangerous motorists putting lives at risk are in focus as the new series launches on Channel 5 tonight (October 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just off the M1, police pursue a 23-year-old wanted driver racing through busy streets at over 90 miles an hour. While officers follow at a safe distance, the suspect hurtles into traffic, causing a devastating four-car pile-up. As emergency services treat the seven casualties from the crash, the police officers begin a manhunt for the fleeing driver.

Pc Matt Cooling, one of Derbyshire Police's road officers who will feature in the opening episode of Traffic Cops, screening on Channel 5.

On a busy dual carriageway, officers are called to yet another crash. This time, police suspect a group of young drivers are at fault, allegedly weaving through traffic and smashing into an unsuspecting motorist. As both sets of drivers try to blame each other, it’s up to the traffic cops to figure out who is telling the truth. As night draws in, an officer spots a suspicious car, sparking a high-speed pursuit that ends with the runaway flipping his car and rolling it down the road. As the traffic cops catch up, the suspected driver runs, leaving his girlfriend, best mate and pet dog, shaken up in the wrecked car. But while the runaway disappears into the night, police find the clues they need to track him down.

Traffic Cops will be screened at 8pm and will be available to watch on catch-up after the initial broadcast.