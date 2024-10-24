Derbyshire fire service opens new £4.3m station in Matlock after year-long build

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matlock’s new £4.3million fire station was officially opened this week, just over 12 months after the old premises were demolished.

Councillor Trevor Ainsworth, chair of Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Authority (DFRS), and long-serving Matlock councillor Sue Burfoot performed the honours at a ceremony attended by senior service officials and local dignitaries on Tuesday, October 22.

He said: “It is a privilege to open the new fire station for Matlock, a shining example of the intentions of the fire and rescue authority’s commitment to provide the best possible service to the communities of Derbyshire.

“I wish everyone well that works within or needs to resort to the assistance that will be provided from it.”

From left, Councillors Trevor Ainsworth and Sue Burfoot officially opened the new Matlock fire station alongside Chief Fire Officer Gavin Tomlinson. (Photo: DFRS)

The fire station, on Chesterfield Road, has been in operational use since September, and boasts a double bay vehicle garage, accommodation for service personnel and a new smoke training facility built to replicate a typical three-bedroom house combined with a commercial stairwell, basement, loft and confined space.

The building is equipped throughout with energy saving technologies – a key consideration when replacement of the old station was first greenlit in 2021, as part of the service’s net zero and sustainable development strategy.

Solar panels, sensor LED lighting and water saving features are all intended to reduce the running costs and carbon emission of the new building, and it is also the first DFRS station to have fully electric powered heating.

The building will be seen as a relatively successful demonstration of project management for DFRS, having been delivered according to the timing and budget controls imposed on its contractors despite weather-related delays over the winter and inflationary pressures.

The new building is equipped with state-of-the art training facilities and energy efficiency measures. (Photo: DFRS)

Chief Fire Officer Gavin Tomlinson, who recently announced his plan to retire in 2025, said: “The new station is fantastic asset to the community of Matlock and gives our firefighters direct access to state-of-the-art training facilities which the whole service can be proud of.

“It is a modern fire station fit for the future and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to such an outstanding development, including architects James Totty Partnership LLP of Sheffield for their bold design which gives a strong visual impact in the locality, Davlyn Construction Limited of Derby, as well as our dedicated property team, local employees and other various contractors involved in the build.”

