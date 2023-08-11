Contractors to start work on £5million new fire station for Derbyshire Dales

As previously reported, Derby business Davlyn Construction Limited will be responsible for delivering the project, which was given the green light in 2021, and are expected to make their first obvious appearance on site on Monday, August 14.

Contracts director Joe Charles said: “Construction work is programmed to commence with soft strip of the internal finishes to the existing structure and progressing on to the full demolition of the existing fire station.

“Following the completion of the demolition works the construction of the new fire station will commence early October 2023 with a project completion date anticipated to be during the summer of 2024.”

Facilities at the 1959 Matlock fire station have reached the end of their operational life. (Photo: Rachel Atkins/National World)

In recent weeks, the company has written to neighbours of the Chesterfield Road plot to signal the start of work and promise to minimise the inevitable disruption.

Following the demolition phase, it will take some time to dig the extensive foundations of the new building and erect its steel frame – both tasks which will have noticeable effects from surrounding streets, despite Davlyn’s plans for external protection.

Joe said: “As with any major demolition and construction project there will be a slight impact on the local community. Throughout the construction period, the local community may have to endure periods of noise and vibration, dust, mud and local congestion.

“However, these impacts will be minimal and as a responsible and considerate contractor used to working in these environments, we will keep and disruption to the local community to a minimum.”

He added: “The construction project will be registered with Considerate Constructors Scheme and, as such, this places a certain degree of corporate social responsibility onto us on the way we conduct our site operations with care and respect to the local community.

“Our community liaison officer will be on hand for one day a week to answer any queries from the community and to be a link back to the site management team with any concerns our neighbours may have about our activities.

“We would actively encourage the community to review our site notice board which will be on display at the front of the site which will give an indication of the weekly site activities and the disruption to expect and will contain details of when our community liaison officer will be on site for local engagement.”

With a budget of up to £5million to replace the 1959 building, the new fire station will offer modern, energy efficient premises for regular service use and specialist training exercises.

During construction there will not be any change to the service provided by the firefighters based in Matlock.

All crew and vehicles are being provided with temporary accommodation and garaging at the YHA (England & Wales) headquarters on Dimple Road.

The contractors have been set a strict timetable for completion, to avoid Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Authority incurring additional expense from leasing those temporary premises.

Anyone with concerns or queries about the construction impact can contact the community liaison officer on her off-site days via [email protected].