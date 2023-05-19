Contractors to start work new £4.35m Derbyshire fire station this summer

Derby business Davlyn Construction Limited will be responsible for delivering the project, which was initially approved in 2021 as part of the fire authority’s capital construction programme.

Chief Fire Officer Gavin Tomlinson said: “The existing Matlock station was constructed in 1959 meaning it is reaching the end of its operational life, no longer being fit to support the role of a modern fire and rescue service employing a diverse workforce.

“In addition, the station no longer demonstrates the service’s commitment in our 2023-2026 plan, to seek to reduce the environmental impact of our buildings, in line with the aims of the net zero and sustainable development strategy.”

Facilities at the 1959 Matlock fire station have reached the end of their operational life.

He added: “Despite the financial challenges that all public sector organisations are facing, I am assured that our own fire and rescue authority members recognise the importance of supporting projects that will benefit our communities, the environment, and fire service personnel who will be working on the station for years to come.”

The new building is intended to be more efficient in terms of energy use and emissions created, with solar panels, LED lighting, air source heat pump heating throughout the station and electric vehicle charging points.

Other modern touches in the planned two-storey building include gender-neutral changing pods and changing areas, and a state-of-the-art breathing apparatus training facility will help to ensure firefighters are skilled and equipped to deal with challenging real-life incidents.

During construction there will not be any disruption to the service provided by the firefighters based in Matlock. Temporary accommodation and garaging have been agreed with the YHA (England & Wales) at its headquarters on Dimple Road.

Architects' plans for the new building.

The contractors have been set a strict timetable for completion, to avoid Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Authority incurring additional expense from leasing those temporary premises.

Although the projected costs of the project have risen during the planning process, the budget has been capped at £5m, much of which will be recouped from the sale of old housing stock on the site.