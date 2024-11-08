Derbyshire drivers warned of road closure this afternoon as police respond to incident along route
Motorists have been warned that a police incident has closed a Derbyshire road this afternoon.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that Makeney Road in Milford is currently closed in both directions.
The route is shut due to police incident, with the closure in place between the A6 Derby Road and Red Lane.
This is a developing story that will be updated with any further developments. Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment.