Derbyshire crash sees three people hospitalised after Mini Cooper collides with lamppost
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A collision in Derbyshire that involved a Mini Cooper crashing into a lamppost left three people needing hospital treatment.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along Main Road in Renishaw – at around 6.00am on Saturday, October 12.
A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a Mini Cooper which had been in collision with a lamppost.
READ THIS: Teenager arrested on suspicion of two offences after attempting to flee from police in Derbyshire town
“Three people were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.