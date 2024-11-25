Crash involving two cars and motorbike closed busy Chesterfield A-road – with one person taken to hospital

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 16:51 BST

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash between two cars and a motorbike on a busy Chesterfield route this afternoon.

Derbyshire Police were called at 2.05pm this afternoon to reports of a collision involving two cars and a motorbike along the A619 Markham Road in Chesterfield.

A force spokesperson said: “The road was closed for just over an hour, whilst vehicle recovery was arranged.

The route was closed for just over an hour following the crash.

“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital as a precaution, but his injuries are not thought to be serious.”

Drivers had faced traffic in Chesterfield, and on the approach to the town centre, following the crash – but traffic monitoring site Inrix is not currently reporting any further disruption.

