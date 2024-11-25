Crash involving two cars and motorbike closed busy Chesterfield A-road – with one person taken to hospital
Derbyshire Police were called at 2.05pm this afternoon to reports of a collision involving two cars and a motorbike along the A619 Markham Road in Chesterfield.
A force spokesperson said: “The road was closed for just over an hour, whilst vehicle recovery was arranged.
READ THIS: Emergency services called to scene of gas leak in Derbyshire town – with residents returning to their homes after evacuations
“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital as a precaution, but his injuries are not thought to be serious.”
Drivers had faced traffic in Chesterfield, and on the approach to the town centre, following the crash – but traffic monitoring site Inrix is not currently reporting any further disruption.
