Crash involving two cars and motorbike closed busy Chesterfield A-road – with one person taken to hospital

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash between two cars and a motorbike on a busy Chesterfield route this afternoon.

Derbyshire Police were called at 2.05pm this afternoon to reports of a collision involving two cars and a motorbike along the A619 Markham Road in Chesterfield.

A force spokesperson said: “The road was closed for just over an hour, whilst vehicle recovery was arranged.

“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital as a precaution, but his injuries are not thought to be serious.”

Drivers had faced traffic in Chesterfield, and on the approach to the town centre, following the crash – but traffic monitoring site Inrix is not currently reporting any further disruption.