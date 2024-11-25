Emergency services called to scene of gas leak in Derbyshire town – with residents returning to their homes after evacuations

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:38 BST

Residents in a Derbyshire town have begun to return to their homes after being evacuated this morning – following a gas leak attended by the police and fire service.

A number of people were evacuated from flats in Critchley Street, Ilkeston – due to a suspected gas leak shortly before 11.15am this morning (Monday, November 25).

Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene, along with gas engineers to contain the leak.

A cordon was put in place and residents were advised to leave their flats as directed, following the advice of emergency services.

Emergency services were called to a gas leak in Ilkeston this morning.

Members of the public were also advised to avoid the area. This afternoon, however, residents began to gradually return to their homes following the leak.

