Emergency services called to scene of gas leak in Derbyshire town – with residents returning to their homes after evacuations
A number of people were evacuated from flats in Critchley Street, Ilkeston – due to a suspected gas leak shortly before 11.15am this morning (Monday, November 25).
Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene, along with gas engineers to contain the leak.
A cordon was put in place and residents were advised to leave their flats as directed, following the advice of emergency services.
READ THIS: Cash-strapped Derbyshire council set to approve multi-million-pound plans for solar farm next to nature reserve
Members of the public were also advised to avoid the area. This afternoon, however, residents began to gradually return to their homes following the leak.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.