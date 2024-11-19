Crash between two cars along M1 in Derbyshire leads to lane closure and delays for drivers this afternoon
Motorists have been warned of delays along the M1 in Derbyshire this afternoon – after a crash involving two vehicles.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision involving two cars along the M1 southbound in Derbyshire.
The crash occurred at Junction 30 at Barlborough, which connects the motorway to the A616 between Worksop and Sheffield.
One lane is currently closed along the M1, with traffic queuing in the area following the incident.
