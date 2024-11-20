Crash along M1 in Derbyshire leads to delays for drivers this afternoon

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 12:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists have been warned to expect delays along the M1 this afternoon following a collision.

National Highways have reported a collision along the M1 northbound in Derbyshire, between Junction 28 at South Normanton and Junction 29 at Heath.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays of around 20 minutes along the route this afternoon.

READ THIS: Harry Potter book bought for a tenner 30 years ago by a Derbyshire mum could now sell for £50,000

National Highways added that they expect normal traffic conditions to return by 3.00pm.

Related topics:MotoristsDerbyshireDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice