Crash along M1 in Derbyshire leads to delays for drivers this afternoon

Motorists have been warned to expect delays along the M1 this afternoon following a collision.

National Highways have reported a collision along the M1 northbound in Derbyshire, between Junction 28 at South Normanton and Junction 29 at Heath.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays of around 20 minutes along the route this afternoon.

National Highways added that they expect normal traffic conditions to return by 3.00pm.