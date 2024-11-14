Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed that five people were left injured following a collision between a car and a van in Chesterfield this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along Inkersall Road in Chesterfield, just after 6.00am today (Thursday, November 14).

A force spokesperson said: “The incident involved a Ford Mondeo and a Man TGE van. Five people have been injured, however, the level of their injuries is not yet known.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route was closed near its junction with Tom Lane while emergency services responded to the incident – but traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the road is open again.