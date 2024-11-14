Crash along Chesterfield road between Ford Mondeo and Man TGE van leaves five people injured

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 14:14 GMT
Police have confirmed that five people were left injured following a collision between a car and a van in Chesterfield this morning.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along Inkersall Road in Chesterfield, just after 6.00am today (Thursday, November 14).

A force spokesperson said: “The incident involved a Ford Mondeo and a Man TGE van. Five people have been injured, however, the level of their injuries is not yet known.”

The route was closed near its junction with Tom Lane while emergency services responded to the incident – but traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the road is open again.

