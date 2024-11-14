Crash along Chesterfield road between Ford Mondeo and Man TGE van leaves five people injured
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along Inkersall Road in Chesterfield, just after 6.00am today (Thursday, November 14).
A force spokesperson said: “The incident involved a Ford Mondeo and a Man TGE van. Five people have been injured, however, the level of their injuries is not yet known.”
READ THIS: Supermarket giant Aldi's change of use planning application for property next to proposed store site in Brimington
The route was closed near its junction with Tom Lane while emergency services responded to the incident – but traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the road is open again.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.