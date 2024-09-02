Climber airlifted to hospital after suffering “significant injuries” during fall at Peak District beauty spot

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:34 BST
A climber who sustained “significant injuries” during a fall in the Peak District was airlifted to hospital.

At 2.19pm on Saturday, August 31, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of a climber suffering a significant fall at Stoney Middleton.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “The team responded immediately, along with numerous resources from the ambulance service.

On arrival, the climber was located and found to have fallen 15-20m – sustaining significant injuries.

The climber was transported to hospital by helicopter after their fall. Credit: Edale MRTThe climber was transported to hospital by helicopter after their fall. Credit: Edale MRT
The climber was transported to hospital by helicopter after their fall. Credit: Edale MRT

“Working closely with the ambulance service, the climber was stabilised and swiftly evacuated to a Helimed for transport to the regional trauma unit in Sheffield.”

You can donate to support the Edale Mountain Rescue Team here.

