Climber airlifted to hospital after suffering “significant injuries” during fall at Peak District beauty spot
At 2.19pm on Saturday, August 31, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of a climber suffering a significant fall at Stoney Middleton.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “The team responded immediately, along with numerous resources from the ambulance service.
On arrival, the climber was located and found to have fallen 15-20m – sustaining significant injuries.
“Working closely with the ambulance service, the climber was stabilised and swiftly evacuated to a Helimed for transport to the regional trauma unit in Sheffield.”
