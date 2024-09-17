Climber airlifted to hospital after suffering injuries during fall at popular Peak District beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An injured climber was transported to hospital by air ambulance – following a fall at a Peak District beauty spot.

At 12.40pm on Saturday, September 14, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of a fallen climber at Curbar Edge.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “The team were hosting our Nine Edges Endurance Event, along with a large number of volunteer event marshals, when a call came through to our Duty Team Leader to reports of a fallen climber at Curbar Edge.

“Thanks to our volunteer marshals, the operational team members were able to deploy quickly along with Helimed 29. On arrival, the climber was located and found to have sustained arm and leg injuries.

The injured climber was airlifted to hospital following their fall. Credit: EMRT

“Once treated for their injuries, the climber was placed on a mountain rescue stretcher before being carefully evacuated, using a back rope system and hand over hand method back up the crag to the waiting air ambulance, for transport to hospital and further treatment.”

You can donate to support the EMRT here.