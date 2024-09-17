Drivers warned of “very slow traffic” this morning after accident along major Derbyshire A-road

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 09:09 GMT
Derbyshire drivers are set to face disruption this morning – following a collision along a busy A-road.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that a collision has taken place along the A610 at Ripley.

The incident has occurred between Coach Road and the A38, leaving the route blocked in both directions.

Drivers were warned that traffic was moving very slowly in the area following the accident.

