Drivers warned of “very slow traffic” this morning after accident along major Derbyshire A-road
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire drivers are set to face disruption this morning – following a collision along a busy A-road.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that a collision has taken place along the A610 at Ripley.
The incident has occurred between Coach Road and the A38, leaving the route blocked in both directions.
READ THIS: Derbyshire councillor fears Government housing plans could ‘concrete over our countryside’
Drivers were warned that traffic was moving very slowly in the area following the accident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.