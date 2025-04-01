British Transport Police issue update after emergency services spotted near Derbyshire rail station

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 12:59 BST
British Transport Police have issued a statement after emergency services were spotted close to a railway station in Derbyshire this morning.

Emergency services were spotted near Ambergate Railway Station today – with a photo taken by a resident showing several vehicles close to the rail line.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Ambergate Railway Station at around 8.30am today (Monday, April 1) following reports of a train striking an object on the tracks.

“Officers attended and conducted a thorough search of the area, however, no trace was found.”

