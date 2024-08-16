Bomb squad deployed after mortar found by walker near pub in Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 14:52 BST
A mortar was uncovered by a walker in Derbyshire – with a bomb squad being called to the scene.

At around 12.00pm on Wednesday, August 14, a member of the public discovered what they believed to be a mortar during a walk - near the Grouse Inn at Froggatt.

The item was reported to Derbyshire Police, who deployed their Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

They established that the walker had found the lower part of a mortar, used to fire a shell, and that there were no explosives attached to this part.

A walker discovered part of a mortar near the pub.A walker discovered part of a mortar near the pub.
A force spokesperson told the BBC: “We were called by a member of the public who had found what he thought was a mortar while walking near the Grouse Inn.

“The EOD team attended the scene due to the concerns and it was found to be the lower part of a mortar, but no live ammunition was attached.”

