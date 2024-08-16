Bomb squad deployed after mortar found by walker near pub in Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
At around 12.00pm on Wednesday, August 14, a member of the public discovered what they believed to be a mortar during a walk - near the Grouse Inn at Froggatt.
The item was reported to Derbyshire Police, who deployed their Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.
They established that the walker had found the lower part of a mortar, used to fire a shell, and that there were no explosives attached to this part.
A force spokesperson told the BBC: “We were called by a member of the public who had found what he thought was a mortar while walking near the Grouse Inn.
“The EOD team attended the scene due to the concerns and it was found to be the lower part of a mortar, but no live ammunition was attached.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.