Bomb squad deployed after mortar found by walker near pub in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mortar was uncovered by a walker in Derbyshire – with a bomb squad being called to the scene.

At around 12.00pm on Wednesday, August 14, a member of the public discovered what they believed to be a mortar during a walk - near the Grouse Inn at Froggatt.

The item was reported to Derbyshire Police, who deployed their Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They established that the walker had found the lower part of a mortar, used to fire a shell, and that there were no explosives attached to this part.

A walker discovered part of a mortar near the pub.

A force spokesperson told the BBC: “We were called by a member of the public who had found what he thought was a mortar while walking near the Grouse Inn.

“The EOD team attended the scene due to the concerns and it was found to be the lower part of a mortar, but no live ammunition was attached.”