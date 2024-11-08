Bomb squad called to scene of incident in Derbyshire – with road expected to remain closed for some time
An incident in Derbyshire has seen a bomb squad deployed to the scene – with motorists being warned of a road closure that is expected to last for some time.
Makeney Road at Duffield Bridge, Duffield, has been closed after reports that two suspected munitions were found in the River Derwent at 10.50am today.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been contacted and the road will remain closed for some time until the specialist unit attends.
READ THIS: Man arrested in Derbyshire town after attempting to flee from police – being found with “large quantity of class A drugs” and a knife
“Please avoid the area and use alternative routes.”