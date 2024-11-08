An incident in Derbyshire has seen a bomb squad deployed to the scene – with motorists being warned of a road closure that is expected to last for some time.

Makeney Road at Duffield Bridge, Duffield, has been closed after reports that two suspected munitions were found in the River Derwent at 10.50am today.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been contacted and the road will remain closed for some time until the specialist unit attends.

“Please avoid the area and use alternative routes.”