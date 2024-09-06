Blaze breaks out in Derbyshire town centre as fire service called to scene of incident

Photos taken this afternoon show that a fire has broken out in Spring Gardens, Buxton – close to the Miltons Tap pub.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) are currently at the scene of the incident – with a fire engine on site and a cordon in place.
DFRS have been approached for comment, and this story will be updated with any further details.
