Blaze breaks out in Derbyshire town centre as fire service called to scene of incident

A fire has broken out in a Derbyshire town centre today – with the Fire and Rescue Service currently at the scene.

Photos taken this afternoon show that a fire has broken out in Spring Gardens, Buxton – close to the Miltons Tap pub.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) are currently at the scene of the incident – with a fire engine on site and a cordon in place.

DFRS have been approached for comment, and this story will be updated with any further details.

A fire has broken out in Buxton this afternoon. Credit: Joseph Torkington

A fire has broken out in Buxton this afternoon. Credit: Joseph Torkington

