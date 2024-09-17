Blaze breaks out at building along busy Chesterfield road – with fire crews from across Derbyshire deployed to tackle the incident

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 10:01 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 10:28 GMT
A fire has broken out in Chesterfield this morning – with crews from across the county being called to the scene of the blaze.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) are currently dealing with a fire in a commercial property on Newbold Road, Chesterfield.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Please keep windows and doors closed in the local area due to smoke from the fire.”

READ THIS: Drivers warned of “very slow traffic” this morning after accident along major Derbyshire A-road

Crews from Matlock, Staveley and Clay Cross are in attendance – along with firefighters from Chesterfield with an aerial ladder platform.

Prime Veterinary Practice, on Newbold Road, warned clients to allow extra time when travelling to the practice.

They posted on Facebook: “Newbold Road near the Chesterfield Arms has been closed by emergency services.

“We kindly ask any clients travelling to the practice today allow extra time to get to us, if you are going to be late to your appointment please call us on 01246 236791.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire Police are both at the scene of the incident.

1. Newbold Road

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire Police are both at the scene of the incident. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireDerbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceDriversMatlock
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice