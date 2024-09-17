Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) are currently dealing with a fire in a commercial property on Newbold Road, Chesterfield.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Please keep windows and doors closed in the local area due to smoke from the fire.”

Crews from Matlock, Staveley and Clay Cross are in attendance – along with firefighters from Chesterfield with an aerial ladder platform.

Prime Veterinary Practice, on Newbold Road, warned clients to allow extra time when travelling to the practice.

They posted on Facebook: “Newbold Road near the Chesterfield Arms has been closed by emergency services.

“We kindly ask any clients travelling to the practice today allow extra time to get to us, if you are going to be late to your appointment please call us on 01246 236791.”