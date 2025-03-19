Blaze at pub in Derbyshire town centre sees five fire crews called to scene and residents urged to avoid area

Fire crews from across the county are currently at the scene of a pub blaze in a Derbyshire town – with residents being warned to avoid the area.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are currently tackling a blaze at a public house on South Street in Ilkeston.

A spokesperson said that crews from Ilkeston, Heanor and Ascot Drive (equipped with an aerial ladder platform) had been called to scene at 2.32pm – along with crews from Stapleford & West Bridgford in Nottinghamshire.

Residents were urged to avoid the area and keep any windows or doors closed.