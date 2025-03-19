Blaze at pub in Derbyshire town centre sees five fire crews called to scene and residents urged to avoid area

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 16:47 BST
Fire crews from across the county are currently at the scene of a pub blaze in a Derbyshire town – with residents being warned to avoid the area.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are currently tackling a blaze at a public house on South Street in Ilkeston.

A spokesperson said that crews from Ilkeston, Heanor and Ascot Drive (equipped with an aerial ladder platform) had been called to scene at 2.32pm – along with crews from Stapleford & West Bridgford in Nottinghamshire.

Residents were urged to avoid the area and keep any windows or doors closed.

