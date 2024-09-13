Accident along busy A-road in Derbyshire town leads to disruption for drivers this morning
Motorists are set to face delays along a major Derbyshire A-road this morning following an accident.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has occurred on the A38 at Alfreton.
The incident has taken place along the eastbound carriageway this morning at Birchwood Lane.
READ THIS: Lidl responds to online rumours around Chesterfield pub – with venue sold after being on the market for months
Motorists were warned of slow traffic as a result of the accident. This is a developing story that will be updated with any further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.