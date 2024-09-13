Accident along busy A-road in Derbyshire town leads to disruption for drivers this morning

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 13th Sep 2024, 08:12 BST

Motorists are set to face delays along a major Derbyshire A-road this morning following an accident.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has occurred on the A38 at Alfreton.

The incident has taken place along the eastbound carriageway this morning at Birchwood Lane.

Motorists were warned of slow traffic as a result of the accident. This is a developing story that will be updated with any further details.

