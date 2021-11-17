Emergency crews rush to north Derbyshire house fire

Firefighters have been called to a house blaze in north Derbyshire this afternoon.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 4:39 pm

Crews from Staveley and Clowne fire stations attended the scene at Sycamore Drive in Killamarsh shortly after 3pm today (Wednesday, November 17).

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Crews used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

"Crews also ventilated the property using a positive pressure ventilation fan,” the service added on Twitter.

No more information is available at this time.

