Emergency crews rush to north Derbyshire house fire
Firefighters have been called to a house blaze in north Derbyshire this afternoon.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 4:39 pm
Crews from Staveley and Clowne fire stations attended the scene at Sycamore Drive in Killamarsh shortly after 3pm today (Wednesday, November 17).
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Crews used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
"Crews also ventilated the property using a positive pressure ventilation fan,” the service added on Twitter.
No more information is available at this time.