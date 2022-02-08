Emergency crews called to fire in Chesterfield home

Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a blaze in a Chesterfield home today.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:00 pm

Crews from Dronfield and Matlock attended the fire, which was sparked by a washing machine, on Brookside Glen, Brookside, at about 11.30am.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We attended a washing machine fire which was out on arrival at Brookside Glen, Brookside, Chesterfield.

"Fire crews removed the washing machine from the property.”

The spokesperson added that the stop message was received from crews shortly after midday.

