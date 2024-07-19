Elderly woman hospitalised after being hit by hay bales that fell from tractor in Derbyshire collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An elderly woman was taken to hospital after a Derbyshire collision – during which she was struck by hay bales that fell from a tractor.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision in Mansfield Road, Clowne – at 12.46pm on Thursday, July 18.

A force spokesperson said: “The incident involved bales of hay which had fallen from a tractor and hit a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. Investigations into the incident are continuing.”