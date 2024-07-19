Elderly woman hospitalised after being hit by hay bales that fell from tractor in Derbyshire collision
An elderly woman was taken to hospital after a Derbyshire collision – during which she was struck by hay bales that fell from a tractor.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision in Mansfield Road, Clowne – at 12.46pm on Thursday, July 18.
A force spokesperson said: “The incident involved bales of hay which had fallen from a tractor and hit a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. Investigations into the incident are continuing.”
