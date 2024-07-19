Chesterfield Royal Hospital issues update as global IT outage hits NHS internal systems
A worldwide IT outage has seen airports, rail companies, banks and broadcasters being hit by issues with Microsoft this morning.
These issues have also impacted the NHS – with Chesterfield Royal Hospital issuing a statement regarding the IT problems.
A hospital spokesperson said: “The NHS is aware of a global IT outage and an issue with a number of our internal systems – this includes hospitals and GP practices.
“We have long standing measures in place to manage the disruption, including using paper patient records and handwritten prescriptions, and the usual phone systems to contact your GP.
“There is currently no known impact on 999 or emergency services, so people should use these services as they usually would.
“Patients should attend appointments unless told otherwise. Only contact your GP if it’s urgent, and otherwise please use 111 online or call 111.
“Thank you for your support as we work through this issue.”
