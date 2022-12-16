News you can trust since 1855
Elderly woman dies after blaze breaks out at property in Chesterfield

An elderly woman has sadly passed away after a fire at a property in Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
7 hours ago - 1 min read

Firefighters from Staveley and Bolsover were deployed at 9.06pm on Thursday, December 15 to a fire at a semi-detached property on Steele Avenue, Inkersall.

On entering the house, crews discovered the fire in the first-floor bedroom was out. Sadly, the body of an 82-year-old woman was found at the property.

A joint police and fire investigation has determined that the fire was accidental, with the most likely cause being the careless disposal of cigarettes.

Firefighters discovered the woman’s body inside the property.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are with the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

“Firefighters and community safety officers will be in the Inkersall area on Monday, December 19 to provide fire safety advice and reassurance to members of the community. They will be on Steele Avenue, Jervis Place, McMahon Avenue, Dobson Place, Bradshaw Road and Madin Drive.”

