The shelter is managed by Freedom and delivered in partnership with the eight district Local Authorities, Derbyshire County Council, YMCA, P3, Derventio Housing and Salcare. The shelter will prevent winter deaths by supporting rough sleepers off the streets and into warm, safe accommodation during the coldest months of the year. It will be open until the end of March 2023 and is expected to welcome over 90 homeless people.

Mark North, CEO at Freedom said: “Thanks to our partnership with Derbyshire County Council and the 8 district Local Authorities, we’ve been able to set this shelter up really quickly after our funding application to central government was declined. If it were not for local funding, there would have been no emergency provision for Derbyshire’s homeless - this comes at a crucial time when temperatures are already freezing. Sadly more people are becoming homeless due to the cost of living and energy crises as people struggle to make ends meet. This shelter will literally save lives.”

Referrals into the service must be made through the district councils. Derbyshire residents are urged to contact their local district council with details of persons sleeping rough.

The Freedom charity project was set up in 2008 to support people who are struggling with poverty in Bolsover. Since then the project has grown to cover the North East Midlands with seven support centres.