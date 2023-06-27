Elderly woman airlifted to hospital after suffering medical episode while on Peak District walk

At 3.45pm on Sunday, June 25, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were attending an incident at Stanage Edge when they were called to reports of an elderly woman feeling unwell near Yarncliffe Quarry.

An EMRT spokesperson said: Reports of an elderly lady out walking with family members near to Yarncliffe Quarry, who was feeling faint and dizzy. Already on scene and treating the lady was a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service, who requested our assistance with a stretcher evacuation.

“As team members were arriving on scene, along with a team paramedic from the previous incident, the elderly lady unfortunately deteriorated and suffered a further medical episode which required immediate evacuation and transport to hospital.

The woman was airlifted to hospital. Credit: Edale MRT