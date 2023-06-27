News you can trust since 1855
Elderly woman airlifted to hospital after suffering medical episode while on Peak District walk

A mountain rescue team and air ambulance were deployed to evacuate an elderly woman who suffered a medical episode while walking in the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST

At 3.45pm on Sunday, June 25, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were attending an incident at Stanage Edge when they were called to reports of an elderly woman feeling unwell near Yarncliffe Quarry.

An EMRT spokesperson said: Reports of an elderly lady out walking with family members near to Yarncliffe Quarry, who was feeling faint and dizzy. Already on scene and treating the lady was a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service, who requested our assistance with a stretcher evacuation.

“As team members were arriving on scene, along with a team paramedic from the previous incident, the elderly lady unfortunately deteriorated and suffered a further medical episode which required immediate evacuation and transport to hospital.

The woman was airlifted to hospital. Credit: Edale MRTThe woman was airlifted to hospital. Credit: Edale MRT
“We requested assistance from Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance and on their arrival, the lady was stretchered to the air ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment. We wish the lady well and a speedy recovery.”

